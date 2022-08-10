Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pool Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.56.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $369.89 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

