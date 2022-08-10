Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average is $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

