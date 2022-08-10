Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,639 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $80.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average is $69.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.70.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

