Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 16,031 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 112.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,031 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,876,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,356,000 after acquiring an additional 265,852 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 314,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,062,000 after acquiring an additional 146,327 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,632,000 after purchasing an additional 122,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $327.04 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.75 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $8,924,138. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

