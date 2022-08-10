Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,690 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 337,012 shares of company stock valued at $47,193,071 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DGX opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.19. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.