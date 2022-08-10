Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 29,381 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,381 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.6 %

DAL stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

