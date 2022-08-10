Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 35,870 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,735 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

