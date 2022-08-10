Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,620 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

Generac Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $244.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.