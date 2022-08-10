Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,276 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $98.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.