Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,589 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Down 2.8 %

Best Buy stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.75.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

