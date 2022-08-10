Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 28,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CE. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.80.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $110.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.16%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

