Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,449,000 after buying an additional 553,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,611,000 after buying an additional 441,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,924,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,201,000 after buying an additional 333,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,372,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,527,000 after buying an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average of $74.74. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.