Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,234 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WCN stock opened at $139.73 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

