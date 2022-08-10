Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

PLNT opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.67. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.11 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

