ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research to $157.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens reiterated an initiates rating on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ModivCare Price Performance

ModivCare stock opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $211.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ModivCare Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,330,000 after purchasing an additional 524,529 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 659,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 355,960 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,695,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,736 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

