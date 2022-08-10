ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research to $157.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens reiterated an initiates rating on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
ModivCare Price Performance
ModivCare stock opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $211.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ModivCare Company Profile
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ModivCare (MODV)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.