Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI to $152.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MHK. StockNews.com downgraded Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.92.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.17. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $114.96 and a fifty-two week high of $211.74. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 591.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

