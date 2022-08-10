Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MNTV. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded Momentive Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.58.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.34. Momentive Global has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Momentive Global by 339.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in Momentive Global by 23.0% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

