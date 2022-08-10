monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.17.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Price Performance

monday.com stock opened at $139.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.27. monday.com has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.42. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post -5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.