monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.17.
monday.com Price Performance
monday.com stock opened at $139.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.27. monday.com has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 2.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
