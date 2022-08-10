MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 205.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. State Street Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after acquiring an additional 37,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $358.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.17.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at $412,841,025.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at $412,841,025.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

