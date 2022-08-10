Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

