Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MS opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.25. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

