Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given New $301.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group to $301.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $249.25 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.25.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,016,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

