Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays to $305.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MSI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $287.11.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $249.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.25.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.