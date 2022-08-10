M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $117,964,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $4,106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after buying an additional 446,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in M&T Bank by 7,874.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,233,000 after buying an additional 445,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,153,000 after buying an additional 383,917 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MTB opened at $179.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.01.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

