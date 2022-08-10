M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after buying an additional 446,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,311,000 after acquiring an additional 66,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after acquiring an additional 79,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $179.92 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.01.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

