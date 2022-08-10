M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,109 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,907,000 after buying an additional 131,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after purchasing an additional 347,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,692,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in American International Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 630,592 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.20. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.07%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

