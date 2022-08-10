M&T Bank Corp Acquires 3,287 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBA. Raymond James raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

