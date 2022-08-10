M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $218.14 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.80.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

