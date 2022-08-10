M&T Bank Corp Buys 9,491 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.18. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

