M&T Bank Corp Buys 9,661 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lazard were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Lazard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lazard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Lazard by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

LAZ stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Lazard had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

