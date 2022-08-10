M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POWI. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 652,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after acquiring an additional 387,451 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,486,000 after buying an additional 319,143 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $29,382,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 381,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,410,000 after buying an additional 210,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,818,000 after buying an additional 197,909 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,288. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of POWI stock opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.26 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Benchmark dropped their target price on Power Integrations to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.