M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 90.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 14,170.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,646 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in PPL by 73.1% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

Insider Activity at PPL

PPL Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $914,702 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.84%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.