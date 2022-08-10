M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Insulet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $140,781,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Insulet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth $45,014,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Insulet by 1,412.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 173,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 162,158 shares during the period.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.23.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $258.68 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.52 and its 200 day moving average is $236.24. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

