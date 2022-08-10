M&T Bank Corp Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,489 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $48,709,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 496,399 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,731,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,571,000 after purchasing an additional 486,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,236,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,413,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.83. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

