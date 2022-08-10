M&T Bank Corp Has $1.94 Million Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Bank OZK by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 76,918 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 51,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.3 %

OZK opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OZK. Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.