M&T Bank Corp Has $1.95 Million Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AB opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 76.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

