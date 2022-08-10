M&T Bank Corp Has $2.09 Million Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group Trading Up 0.4 %

HTHT opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.06. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $52.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

