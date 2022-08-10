M&T Bank Corp Has $2.18 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,181 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average is $108.98. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

