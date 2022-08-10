M&T Bank Corp Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Boston Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

