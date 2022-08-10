M&T Bank Corp Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

SU stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

