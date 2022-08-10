M&T Bank Corp Has $2.47 Million Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,131,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 23.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cable One Trading Down 1.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,745.83.

CABO opened at $1,318.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,049.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,320.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1,369.99.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.36%.

Cable One Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Articles

