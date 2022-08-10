M&T Bank Corp Has $2.47 Million Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Spotify Technology by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.65.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $115.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day moving average of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of -83.14 and a beta of 1.83. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

