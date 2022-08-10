M&T Bank Corp Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

AZPN opened at $200.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.79 and a 200 day moving average of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

