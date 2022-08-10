M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Generac to $394.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

NYSE GNRC opened at $244.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

