M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,158,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,433,000 after purchasing an additional 495,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,329 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Centene by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,414,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC stock opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

