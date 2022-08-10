M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $3,465,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $1,442,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,920,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,468,000 after acquiring an additional 279,806 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 228.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $444,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.59.

American Campus Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $65.46.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

(Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.