M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Globus Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Globus Medical by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Globus Medical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

GMED opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

