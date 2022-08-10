M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,056 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 441.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $2,154,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,000.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 7,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $746,324.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $16,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $2,154,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,000.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,220 shares of company stock worth $54,483,146. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

