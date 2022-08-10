M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,213 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Workday by 5.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $166.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,386.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

