M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,403 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 403.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Targa Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 2.47. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

